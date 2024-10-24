Zacks Research Forecasts Dover’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Dover in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

DOV opened at $191.61 on Thursday. Dover has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $195.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 4,400.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

