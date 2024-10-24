Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 36 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.93.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.82 and its 200 day moving average is $306.35. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

