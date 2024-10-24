Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Teradyne Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $10.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,392,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,818. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

