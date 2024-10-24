Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

FDIS stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,262. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $89.09. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

