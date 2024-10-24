Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,164 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

FMAT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 7,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $541.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $55.28.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.