YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CMG opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

