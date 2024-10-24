YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $241.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.57 and its 200-day moving average is $238.60. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.97 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

