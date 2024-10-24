YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SPYG stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

