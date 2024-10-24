YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 35,238.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,098,000 after buying an additional 1,431,729 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.

NYSE GEV opened at $279.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $282.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

