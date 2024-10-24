YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% during the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $256.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

