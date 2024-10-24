X Square Capital LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:AMR opened at $198.48 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.