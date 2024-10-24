X Square Capital LLC Has $347,000 Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $67.87.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.