X Square Capital LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for about 1.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 933.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $193.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

