X Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

X Square Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at $696,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 289.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at $721,000.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $71.79 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $85.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2302 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

