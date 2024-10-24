Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.22-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.220-4.340 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.39. 1,330,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $83.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

