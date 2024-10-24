Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Tops One Day Volume of $201,608.26

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 24th. In the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $201,608.26 worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 268,954,432 coins. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 268,954,432.35973054. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.02755362 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $200,020.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

