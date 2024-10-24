Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20.64 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $54.96 million and $20.64 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00240236 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 153,838,268 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 165,355,932.21201572. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.35750113 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3366 active market(s) with $23,688,454.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.