Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a market capitalization of $54.68 million and $26.00 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.95 or 0.00241240 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 154,019,855 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 165,355,932.21201572. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.35750113 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3366 active market(s) with $23,688,454.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

