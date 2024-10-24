WisdomTree (WT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect WisdomTree to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.43. WisdomTree has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

