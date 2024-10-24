Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

WTFC stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTFC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

