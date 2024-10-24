Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Desjardins

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.61.

WCP stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.15 and a 12 month high of C$11.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.28.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$946.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total value of C$204,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

