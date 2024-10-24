Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.48. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $16.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.77 billion. Whirlpool also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

WHR traded up $11.33 on Thursday, reaching $110.61. 2,222,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $84.18 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.39%.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

