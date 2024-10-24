Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Whirlpool updated its FY24 guidance to approx $12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.000 EPS.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR traded up $12.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.68. 1,059,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

