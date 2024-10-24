WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.510-3.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.0 million-$640.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.5 million. WEX also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.210-15.310 EPS.
WEX Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of WEX stock opened at $213.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.12. WEX has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04.
WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.44 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on WEX
Insider Transactions at WEX
In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,905 shares of company stock valued at $895,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEX
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- WD-40 Company Gears Up for a Double-Digit Stock Advance
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Monster and Celsius Energized: Which Stock Offers More Upside?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Sherwin-Williams Plunges Into Buying Opportunity: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.