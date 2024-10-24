WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $213.04, but opened at $180.00. WEX shares last traded at $184.11, with a volume of 422,233 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair upgraded WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $299,937.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,214.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,905 shares of company stock valued at $895,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of WEX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,561,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

