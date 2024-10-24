Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 5,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 27,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Western Forest Products Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.