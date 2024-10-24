Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2024 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Kinder Morgan had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/18/2024 – Kinder Morgan was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/17/2024 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Kinder Morgan is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

9/16/2024 – Kinder Morgan was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Kinder Morgan had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.95. 3,964,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,767,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.43.

Get Kinder Morgan Inc alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,904,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,891,000 after acquiring an additional 257,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,717,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,558,000 after purchasing an additional 272,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.