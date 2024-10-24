WAX Price Hits $0.0338 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $120.04 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WAX has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,271,233,063 coins and its circulating supply is 3,555,073,944 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

