Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 829 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,829 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $271.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.92. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $141.02 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.