Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,785,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,465,000 after buying an additional 61,413 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,987,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,220,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,729.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

