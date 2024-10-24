Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 5,760 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.66 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

