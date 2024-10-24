Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 2,540 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32,551.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,230 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 977,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 278,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 150,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $95.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.