Walker Asset Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for 2.0% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,520.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 265,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258,060 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.28. 108,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,247. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

