Walker Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

RSPG stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $77.79. 9,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $573.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

