Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,483 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,904,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,184. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $136.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.