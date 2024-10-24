Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.22. 197,178 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 587,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $740.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $550.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.77 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 9.82%.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Read More

