Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.50. 7,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 32,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

