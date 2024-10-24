Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.660-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.84 EPS.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.9 %

VRT traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.38. 4,675,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

