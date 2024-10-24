Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Citigroup

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.89.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 1.3 %

VRT stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,238. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $116.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 16.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 23.7% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 145,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.