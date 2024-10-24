Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s current price.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.22.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vertiv by 666.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

