Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.73. 3,178,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363,124. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

