VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Price Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 26,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 30,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of VEON by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in VEON by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VEON by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

