Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fairman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.26. 105,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.17. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $178.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

