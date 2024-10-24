Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s Largest Position

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 14.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $103,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 653,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $285.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.50. The company has a market capitalization of $427.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

