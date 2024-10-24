Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by BOCHK Asset Management Ltd

BOCHK Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,738.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,167,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

