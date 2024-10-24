Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $330.79 and last traded at $329.88, with a volume of 248623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $329.55.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGK. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

