Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $387.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $394.92. The company has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

