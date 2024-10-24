Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,058,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 996,844 shares.The stock last traded at $390.33 and had previously closed at $388.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.