Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.6% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $309,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

