VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (BATS:HODL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $75.35 and last traded at $76.35. Approximately 246,393 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $76.69.
VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.51.
About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF
The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.
